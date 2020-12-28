Catawba County sees 65 more COVID-19 cases Monday and one death

This story was updated at 9:28 p.m. on Dec. 28.

Catawba County Public Health reported 65 more COVID-19 cases and one death on Monday.

In Catawba County, 98 people are hospitalized, 8,786 recovered and 150 have died.

Earlier in the day, the number of new cases was listed at more than 250 on the state's COVID-19 dashboard. Catawba County Communications and Marketing Director Amy McCauley said via email that the county health department was correcting the state dashboard to 65 new cases. McCauley's email was sent at 8:12 Monday evening.

Alexander County saw 21 more cases since Saturday according to state public health officials, bringing the county total to 2,526 cases.

The state reported 3,888 new COVID-19 cases across North Carolina on Monday, bringing the total to 520,716 cases. Of these, there are 3,192 hospitalizations, 403,488 recoveries and 6,561 deaths related to the virus.