Catawba County sees 58 new COVID-19 cases Sunday
Catawba County sees 58 new COVID-19 cases Sunday

  • Updated
Catawba County Public Health reported 58 new COVID-19 cases Sunday.

That brings the total cases in Catawba County to 16,094 with 92 hospitalizations, 257 deaths and 14,704 recoveries.

The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services reported 17 new COVID-19 cases in Alexander County on Sunday. That brings the county total to 3,641 cases, with 13 hospitalizations, 1,945 recoveries and 66 total deaths related to the virus.

The department also reported 4,674 new virus cases across the state Sunday. That brings the state total to 796,195 cases, with 2,378 currently hospitalized, 683,697 recoveries and 9,983 total deaths.

Just The Facts

Catawba County

58 new cases

16,094 total cases

92 hospitalized

257 deaths

14,704 recovered

15,546 vaccinated

Burke County

33 new cases

8,868 total cases

10 hospitalized

122 deaths

7,675 recovered

9,677 vaccinated

Caldwell County

20 new cases

8,090 total cases

27 hospitalized

119 deaths

5,418 recovered

9,663 vaccinated

Alexander County

17 new cases

3,641 total cases

13 hospitalized

66 deaths

1,945 recovered

3,206 vaccinated

North Carolina

4,674 new cases

796,195 total cases

2,378 hospitalized

9,983 deaths

683,697 recovered

1,138,240 vaccinated

Caldwell and Burke county data is as of Friday. Vaccination data represents people who have had at least one dose.

