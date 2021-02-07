Catawba County sees 58 new COVID-19 cases Sunday

Catawba County Public Health reported 58 new COVID-19 cases Sunday.

That brings the total cases in Catawba County to 16,094 with 92 hospitalizations, 257 deaths and 14,704 recoveries.

The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services reported 17 new COVID-19 cases in Alexander County on Sunday. That brings the county total to 3,641 cases, with 13 hospitalizations, 1,945 recoveries and 66 total deaths related to the virus.

The department also reported 4,674 new virus cases across the state Sunday. That brings the state total to 796,195 cases, with 2,378 currently hospitalized, 683,697 recoveries and 9,983 total deaths.