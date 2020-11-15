 Skip to main content
Catawba County sees 56 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday
Catawba County sees 56 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday

Catawba County Public Health reported 56 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, bringing the total to 5,722 cases.

Of the total cases, 44 people are hospitalized with the virus, 4,553 recovered and 74 people have died.

Statewide there were 3,117 new cases Sunday, putting North Carolina’s total at 312,235 cases, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. There are 1,395 people hospitalized, 261,719 recovered and 4,806 people have died.

Just The Facts

Catawba County

56 new cases

5,722 total cases

44 hospitalized

74 deaths

4,553 recovered

Burke County

66 new cases

3,475 total cases

12 hospitalized

64 deaths

2,888 recovered

Caldwell County

34 new cases

2,988 total cases

17 hospitalized

38 deaths

1,982 recovered

Alexander County

120 new cases

1,097 total cases

27 hospitalized

13 deaths

1,053 recovered

North Carolina

3,117 new cases

312,235 total cases

1,395 hospitalized

4,806 deaths

261,719 recovered

Burke, Caldwell, and Alexander county data is as of Friday.

News Alert