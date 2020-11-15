Catawba County sees 56 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday

Catawba County Public Health reported 56 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, bringing the total to 5,722 cases.

Of the total cases, 44 people are hospitalized with the virus, 4,553 recovered and 74 people have died.

Statewide there were 3,117 new cases Sunday, putting North Carolina’s total at 312,235 cases, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. There are 1,395 people hospitalized, 261,719 recovered and 4,806 people have died.