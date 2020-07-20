Catawba County sees 47 new cases; deemed "red zone" in White House report

Catawba County reported 47 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Monday, bringing the county’s total confirmed cases to 1,530, according to Catawba County Public Health,

The county reported 33 people in the hospital with COVID-19. Sixteen COVID-19 related deaths have been reported. Of the rest of the confirmed cases, an estimated 950 are considered recovered.

Catawba County was recently listed in the top areas of COVID-19 concern -- “red zones” -- in North Carolina in a report prepared for the White House Coronavirus Task Force that was not publicized.

The report, which was obtained and published by the Center for Public Integrity, a nonprofit newsroom based in Washington, D.C., labeled red zones as areas with more than 100 new COVID-19 cases per 100,000 in population as well as higher than 10 percent of coronavirus tests returning positive. The report was dated July 14 and used data from the week of July 6. It found 25 red zone counties in the state.

Catawba County was in the top 12 red zones, ranked by the number of cases per 100,000 people. Caldwell and Alexander counties were also listed in the 25 red zone counties.