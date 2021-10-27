 Skip to main content
Catawba County sees 441 new COVID-19 cases in one week
CATAWBA COUNTY

Catawba County sees 441 new COVID-19 cases in one week

Catawba County saw 441 new COVID-19 cases over seven days, a higher weekly total than the four weeks before.

The new cases, from Oct. 21 through Wednesday, put the county’s total at 25,216 cases, according to Catawba County Public Health.

There were two new COVID-19 deaths reported in the same seven days. The new deaths are the lowest weekly total in Catawba County since early August. There have been 430 total county residents who have died of COVID-19.

As of Wednesday, 34 county residents are hospitalized with COVID-19, a slight increase from the week before, according to public health.

About 52% of Catawba County residents have received one or more doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.

Statewide there were 1,406 people hospitalized with COVID-19 as of Wednesday. There have been 1,472,655 total cases since the pandemic began, according to NCDHHS.

Hospitals

The number of patients hospitalized with COVID-19 at local hospitals continues to drop.

Catawba Valley Medical Center reported 26 COVID-19 patients on Wednesday, 22 of whom were unvaccinated. There are seven people in the intensive care unit with COVID-19. Six of the ICU patients were on ventilators and one was vaccinated.

At Frye Regional Medical Center, there are more than 10 patients hospitalized with COVID-19, according to Ann Metz, director of communications and marketing for Frye.

In Caldwell County, Caldwell UNC Health Care reported eight COVID-19 patients as of Tuesday. One patient was vaccinated. Two were in the ICU on ventilators.

Burke County’s UNC Health Blue Ridge hospital system reported 13 COVID-19 patients as of Wednesday, 12 of whom were unvaccinated. The hospital system has six COVID-19 patients in the ICU. Three were on ventilators.

Want the vaccine?

Anyone 12 years old and older can get an appointment to receive the COVID-19 vaccine with Catawba County Public Health by signing up at www.CatawbaVaccine.org or calling 828-282-2002.

Just The Facts

Catawba County

25,216 total cases

34 hospitalized

430 deaths

19,040 recovered

82,884 vaccinated

Burke County

16,037 total cases

14 hospitalized

267 deaths

15,499 recovered

41,721 vaccinated

Caldwell County

15,426 total cases

11 hospitalized

209 deaths

14,931 recovered

37,956 vaccinated

Alexander County

6,446 total cases

9 hospitalized

119 deaths

1,945 recovered

15,850 vaccinated

North Carolina

1,472,655 total cases

1,406 hospitalized

17,935 deaths

1,422,175 recovered

6,177,877 vaccinated

Caldwell County data is as of Oct. 25. All other data is as of Wednesday. Vaccination data represents people who have had at least one dose.

