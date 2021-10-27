Catawba County sees 441 new COVID-19 cases in one week

Catawba County saw 441 new COVID-19 cases over seven days, a higher weekly total than the four weeks before.

The new cases, from Oct. 21 through Wednesday, put the county’s total at 25,216 cases, according to Catawba County Public Health.

There were two new COVID-19 deaths reported in the same seven days. The new deaths are the lowest weekly total in Catawba County since early August. There have been 430 total county residents who have died of COVID-19.

As of Wednesday, 34 county residents are hospitalized with COVID-19, a slight increase from the week before, according to public health.

About 52% of Catawba County residents have received one or more doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Statewide there were 1,406 people hospitalized with COVID-19 as of Wednesday. There have been 1,472,655 total cases since the pandemic began, according to NCDHHS.

Hospitals

The number of patients hospitalized with COVID-19 at local hospitals continues to drop.