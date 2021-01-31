Catawba County sees 44 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday

Catawba County Public Health reported 44 new COVID-19 cases Sunday.

Catawba County’s total is now at 15,486 virus cases. Of these, there are 115 hospitalizations, 13,882 recoveries and 243 deaths.

The Caldwell County Health Department reported eight new COVID-19 cases Saturday and two deaths related to the virus. This brings the county total to 7,971 cases, with 33 hospitalizations, 115 deaths and 4,448 recoveries.

The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services reported 17 new COVID-19 cases in Alexander County on Saturday. This brings the county's total to 3,503 cases, with 13 hospitalizations, 65 deaths and 1,945 recoveries.

The department also reported 4,899 new virus cases statewide for a total of 757,526. Of these, there are 2,782 hospitalizations, 9,335 total deaths and 635,543 recoveries.