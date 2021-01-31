 Skip to main content
Catawba County sees 44 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday
top story

  • Updated
Catawba County Public Health reported 44 new COVID-19 cases Sunday.

Catawba County’s total is now at 15,486 virus cases. Of these, there are 115 hospitalizations, 13,882 recoveries and 243 deaths.

The Caldwell County Health Department reported eight new COVID-19 cases Saturday and two deaths related to the virus. This brings the county total to 7,971 cases, with 33 hospitalizations, 115 deaths and 4,448 recoveries.

The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services reported 17 new COVID-19 cases in Alexander County on Saturday. This brings the county's total to 3,503 cases, with 13 hospitalizations, 65 deaths and 1,945 recoveries.

The department also reported 4,899 new virus cases statewide for a total of 757,526. Of these, there are 2,782 hospitalizations, 9,335 total deaths and 635,543 recoveries.

Just The Facts

Catawba County

44 new cases

15,486 total cases

115 hospitalized

243 deaths

13,882 recovered

11,985 vaccinated

Burke County

91 new cases

8,165 total cases

26 hospitalized

111 deaths

6,416 recovered

3,279 vaccinated

Caldwell County

8 new cases

7,971 total cases

33 hospitalized

115 deaths

4,448 recovered

8,196 vaccinated

Alexander County

17 new cases

3,503 total cases

13 hospitalized

65 deaths

1,945 recovered

2,456 vaccinated

North Carolina

4,899 new cases

757,526 total cases

2,782 hospitalized

9,335 deaths

635,543 recovered

787,867 vaccinated

Caldwell County data is as of Saturday. Burke County data is as of Thursday.

