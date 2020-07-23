Catawba County sees 41 new COVID-19 cases; 94 total cases in assisted living facilities

Catawba County reported 41 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, bringing the county’s total to 1,656 cases, according to Catawba County Public Health.
The county also saw one additional death reported, marking the county’s 21st COVID-19 associated death. The person was in their 80s with underlying health conditions. They died in the hospital, Community Engagement Specialist Emily Killian said. The death is associated withe a congregate living outbreak.
Of Catawba County’s COVID-19 cases, at least 94 are in nursing homes and assisted living facilities.
Catawba County has seen six outbreaks in long-term care facilities, two of which are considered resolved. The four active outbreaks make up 89 of the cases, according to the latest information from the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.
The outbreak at Abernethy Laurels, reported July 8, has not grown since originally reported. There were five confirmed coronavirus cases, according to NCDHHS. Two cases were confirmed in staff members and three in residents.
All three residents have since tested negative and the staff members are cleared to return to work, according to Abernethy Laurels Executive Director Amber McIntosh.
At Trinity Ridge in Hickory, where an outbreak was reported on July 2 with three cases, the case count has grown to 20. There are eight cases in staff members and 12 in residents, according to the latest numbers from NCDHHS.
The outbreak at Brian Center Health and Rehabilitation in Viewmont has not seen new cases in several weeks. The cases remain at 62 total, with 17 in staff members and 45 in residents. Nine residents' deaths were associated with the COVID-19 outbreak.
The Brookdale Falling Creek assisted living outbreak has not grown either, remaining with two cases, both residents.
CALDWELL COUNTY
Caldwell County reported its fifth outbreak on Wednesday, this one at Gateway Rehabilitation and Healthcare in Lenoir, where two employees tested positive for the coronavirus. The facility tested all of its residents and staff, according to a release from the county.
One day earlier, Caldwell County reported another outbreak at the Shaire Center senior living facility in Lenoir, where two employees tested positive.
The outbreak at Hickory Falls Health and Rehabilitation has just three employees with COVID-19, according to NCDHHS.
Brockford Inn Assisted Living in Granite Falls, where an outbreak was first reported June 22, now has 64 cases associated with the outbreak. There are 45 residents and 19 staff members who tested positive, Caldwell County Public Information Officer Paige Counts said.
At the N.C. Department of Public Safety’s Caldwell Correctional Center, the outbreak, first reported on July 6, now has 11 cases. Eight inmates tested positive, two employees and one volunteer, Counts said.
Caldwell County also reported its 10th COVID-19 related death on Wednesday. The patient was not connected to any ongoing outbreaks but was hospitalized. They were over the age of 75 and had underlying health conditions.
Caldwell County has 848 total confirmed cases with 18 hospitalized. The county reports 400 people have recovered, leaving 448 active cases.
BURKE COUNTY
Burke County has seen four outbreaks in long-term care facilities with one, at Autumn Care of Drexel, considered over. The outbreaks account for 124 of Burke County’s 1,410 COVID-19 cases and 16 of 25 deaths.
The most recent outbreak, at Carolina Rehab Center of Burke in Icard, reported July 17, accounts for 17 cases and two deaths. Just two cases were reported in staff members. The rest, including the deaths, are residents of the facility.
A week earlier, on July 10, an outbreak was reported at the J. Iverson Riddle Developmental Center in Morganton. There are nine cases, all among staff members.
The outbreak at Grace Heights Health and Rehabilitation, first reported in early April, has 90 total cases associated with it. There, 33 staff members and 57 residents contracted the coronavirus. Thirteen residents died.
Burke County has seen 1,055 residents recover, leaving the county with 339 active cases.
ALEXANDER COUNTY
Alexander County has no reported outbreaks in long-term living settings, according to NCDHHS.
NORTH CAROLINA
Statewide, there are 314 congregate living outbreaks.
North Carolina saw 1,892 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, bringing the state total to 106,893 cases. There are 1,188 people hospitalized with the virus and 1,726 people have died.
