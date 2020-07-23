Catawba County sees 41 new COVID-19 cases; 94 total cases in assisted living facilities

Catawba County reported 41 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, bringing the county’s total to 1,656 cases, according to Catawba County Public Health.

The county also saw one additional death reported, marking the county’s 21st COVID-19 associated death. The person was in their 80s with underlying health conditions. They died in the hospital, Community Engagement Specialist Emily Killian said. The death is associated withe a congregate living outbreak.

Of Catawba County’s COVID-19 cases, at least 94 are in nursing homes and assisted living facilities.

Catawba County has seen six outbreaks in long-term care facilities, two of which are considered resolved. The four active outbreaks make up 89 of the cases, according to the latest information from the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.

The outbreak at Abernethy Laurels, reported July 8, has not grown since originally reported. There were five confirmed coronavirus cases, according to NCDHHS. Two cases were confirmed in staff members and three in residents.

All three residents have since tested negative and the staff members are cleared to return to work, according to Abernethy Laurels Executive Director Amber McIntosh.