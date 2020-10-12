 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Catawba County sees 40 COVID-19 cases, 1 additional death
0 comments
top story
COVID-19

Catawba County sees 40 COVID-19 cases, 1 additional death

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Forty new COVID-19 cases were reported in Catawba County on Monday, the fifth time in the past seven days the county has seen a daily increase of 40 or more.

The latest cases put the county’s seven-day average of daily new cases at 38.6, according to the data from Catawba County Public Health. The highest week-long average the county has seen was about 41 average cases per day in mid-July.

There have been 270 new cases in the past seven days and 3,631 cases since the pandemic began. About 84 percent of the cases are considered recovered. The remaining cases have not met the criteria to be considered recovered.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Catawba County saw an additional coronavirus-related death on Monday, putting the county total at 60.

The number of county residents hospitalized with the virus stayed at 21 on Monday.

Statewide there were 1,276 new cases reported by the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. There have been 232,747 total cases.

There are 1,109 people hospitalized with the virus and 3,773 have died, according to NCDHHS.

Just The Facts

Catawba County

40 new cases

3,631 total cases

21 patients hospitalized

60 total deaths

3,043 people recovered

Burke County

24 new cases

2,661 total cases

9 patients hospitalized

49 total deaths

2,231 people recovered

Caldwell County

33 new cases

1,956 total cases

10 patients hospitalized

29 total deaths

1,146 people recovered

Alexander County

25 new cases

575 total cases

2 patients hospitalized

8 total deaths

506 people recovered

North Carolina

1,276 new cases

232,747 total cases

1,109 patients hospitalized

3,773 total deaths

192,644 people recovered

Burke and Caldwell counties data is as of Saturday. Alexander County data is as of Thursday.

0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert