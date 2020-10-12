Catawba County sees 40 COVID-19 cases, 1 additional death

Forty new COVID-19 cases were reported in Catawba County on Monday, the fifth time in the past seven days the county has seen a daily increase of 40 or more.

The latest cases put the county’s seven-day average of daily new cases at 38.6, according to the data from Catawba County Public Health. The highest week-long average the county has seen was about 41 average cases per day in mid-July.

There have been 270 new cases in the past seven days and 3,631 cases since the pandemic began. About 84 percent of the cases are considered recovered. The remaining cases have not met the criteria to be considered recovered.

Catawba County saw an additional coronavirus-related death on Monday, putting the county total at 60.

The number of county residents hospitalized with the virus stayed at 21 on Monday.

Statewide there were 1,276 new cases reported by the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. There have been 232,747 total cases.

There are 1,109 people hospitalized with the virus and 3,773 have died, according to NCDHHS.