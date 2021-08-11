Catawba County sees 323 new COVID-19 cases in 1 week

Catawba County reported on Wednesday that 323 new cases of COVID-19 have been recorded in the past seven days, putting the county over 20,000 total cases since the pandemic began.

The county saw about 46 new cases per day over seven days, from Aug. 5, through Wednesday, according to Catawba County Public Health. The week before that, there were 29 new cases per day and 201 total cases.

That's a 60 percent jump in new COVID-19 cases in one week.

The new cases put the county’s total at 20,285.

The county also reported a death — the first COVID-19 related Catawba County resident death reported since June 22, according to public health. There have been 315 residents deaths related to COVID-19 in the county.

The number of Catawba County residents hospitalized with the virus increased to 16, up from 10 the previous week.

About 72,100 Catawba County residents have been at least partially vaccinated -- 45 percent of the county’s population. About 42 percent of the population is fully vaccinated.