Catawba County sees 323 new COVID-19 cases in 1 week
CATAWBA COUNTY

Catawba County sees 323 new COVID-19 cases in 1 week

  • Updated
Catawba County reported on Wednesday that 323 new cases of COVID-19 have been recorded in the past seven days, putting the county over 20,000 total cases since the pandemic began.

The county saw about 46 new cases per day over seven days, from Aug. 5, through Wednesday, according to Catawba County Public Health. The week before that, there were 29 new cases per day and 201 total cases.

That's a 60 percent jump in new COVID-19 cases in one week.

The new cases put the county’s total at 20,285.

The county also reported a death — the first COVID-19 related Catawba County resident death reported since June 22, according to public health. There have been 315 residents deaths related to COVID-19 in the county.

The number of Catawba County residents hospitalized with the virus increased to 16, up from 10 the previous week.

Kevin Cho Tipton has anxiously watched coronavirus cases in Miami trend in the wrong direction. The nurse practitioner, who works in a handful of ICUs across the city, says one month has revealed a 600 percent increase in COVID cases coming into Miami hospitals.

About 72,100 Catawba County residents have been at least partially vaccinated -- 45 percent of the county’s population. About 42 percent of the population is fully vaccinated.

Statewide, COVID-19 case numbers are rising as well, with 4,963 cases reported Wednesday, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. There have been 1,094,886 total cases as of Wednesday. There are 2,304 people hospitalized with COVID-19 and 13,790 people have died.

The number of children contracting COVID-19 has increased fivefold since the end of June, with a "substantial" 84% jump in this month, according to a report from the American Academy of Pediatrics. This comes as numerous states report upticks in child hospitalizations amid the ongoing delta surge. Children account for about 14% of all cases nationwide, the report found, though hospitalization and death among youngsters is "uncommon."

Just The Facts

Catawba County

20,285 total cases

16 hospitalized

315 deaths

19,040 recovered

71,098 vaccinated

Burke County

11,197 total cases

17 hospitalized

171 deaths

10,386 recovered

35,851 vaccinated

Caldwell County

9,976 total cases

10 hospitalized

156 deaths

9,579 recovered

32,654 vaccinated

Alexander County

4,764 total cases

6 hospitalized

88 deaths

1,945 recovered

14,106 vaccinated

North Carolina

1,094,886 total cases

2,304 hospitalized

13,790 deaths

1,025,847 recovered

5,388,996 vaccinated

Caldwell County data is as of Aug. 4. Vaccination data represents people who have had at least one dose.

Want the vaccine?

Anyone 12 years old and older can make an appointment to receive the COVID-19 vaccine with Catawba County Public Health by signing up at www.CatawbaVaccine.org or calling 828-282-2002.

