Catawba County sees 32 COVID-19 cases Sunday
Catawba County sees 32 COVID-19 cases Sunday

  • Updated
Catawba County Public Health reported 32 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday.

The new cases bring the total in Catawba County to 16,499. Of these, there are 43 hospitalizations and 269 deaths and 15,268 people have recovered from the virus.

The Caldwell County Health Department reported 57 new COVID-19 cases Saturday. This brings the county total to 8,332 cases, with 30 hospitalizations, 7,211 recoveries and 127 deaths.

The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services reported 10 new COVID-19 cases Sunday in Alexander County. This brings the county total to 3,756 cases, with 1,945 recoveries, 76 deaths and 10 hospitalizations.

The department also reported 3,170 new COVID-19 cases statewide Sunday, for a total of 821,894. Of these, there are 1,989 hospitalizations, 730,454 recoveries and 10,491 deaths.

Just The Facts

Catawba County

  • 32 new cases
  • 16,499 total cases
  • 43 hospitalized
  • 269 deaths
  • 15,268 recovered
  • 16,900 vaccinated

Burke County

  • 33 new cases
  • 8,868 total cases
  • 10 hospitalized
  • 122 deaths
  • 7,675 recovered
  • 9,264 vaccinated

Caldwell County

  • 57 new cases
  • 8,332 total cases
  • 30 hospitalized
  • 127 deaths
  • 7,211 recovered
  • 10,265 vaccinated

Alexander County

  • 10 new cases
  • 3,756 total cases
  • 10 hospitalized
  • 76 deaths
  • 1,945 recovered
  • 3,750 vaccinated

North Carolina

  • 3,170 new cases
  • 821,894 total cases
  • 1,989 hospitalized
  • 10,491 deaths
  • 730,454 recovered
  • 1,177,951 vaccinated

Burke County data is as of Thursday. Caldwell County data is as of Saturday. Vaccination data represents people who have had at least one dose.

