Catawba County sees 32 COVID-19 cases Sunday

Catawba County Public Health reported 32 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday.

The new cases bring the total in Catawba County to 16,499. Of these, there are 43 hospitalizations and 269 deaths and 15,268 people have recovered from the virus.

The Caldwell County Health Department reported 57 new COVID-19 cases Saturday. This brings the county total to 8,332 cases, with 30 hospitalizations, 7,211 recoveries and 127 deaths.

The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services reported 10 new COVID-19 cases Sunday in Alexander County. This brings the county total to 3,756 cases, with 1,945 recoveries, 76 deaths and 10 hospitalizations.

The department also reported 3,170 new COVID-19 cases statewide Sunday, for a total of 821,894. Of these, there are 1,989 hospitalizations, 730,454 recoveries and 10,491 deaths.