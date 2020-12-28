Catawba County sees 259 more COVID-19 cases Monday and one death

Catawba County Public Health reported 259 more COVID-19 cases and one death on Monday.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

This brings the total cases in the county to 11,043. Of the total, 98 are hospitalized, 8,786 recovered and 150 have died.

Alexander County saw 21 more cases since Saturday according to state public health officials, bringing the county total to 2,526 cases.

The state reported 3,888 new COVID-19 cases across North Carolina on Monday, bringing the total to 520,716 cases. Of these, there are 3,192 hospitalizations, 403,488 recoveries and 6,561 deaths related to the virus.