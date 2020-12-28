 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Catawba County sees 259 more COVID-19 cases Monday and one death
0 comments
alert featured
COVID-19 IN CATAWBA COUNTY

Catawba County sees 259 more COVID-19 cases Monday and one death

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Catawba County Public Health reported 259 more COVID-19 cases and one death on Monday.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

This brings the total cases in the county to 11,043. Of the total, 98 are hospitalized, 8,786 recovered and 150 have died.

Alexander County saw 21 more cases since Saturday according to state public health officials, bringing the county total to 2,526 cases.

The state reported 3,888 new COVID-19 cases across North Carolina on Monday, bringing the total to 520,716 cases. Of these, there are 3,192 hospitalizations, 403,488 recoveries and 6,561 deaths related to the virus.

Just The Facts

Catawba County

259 new cases

11,043 total cases

98 hospitalized

150 deaths

8,786 recovered

Burke County

98 new cases

5,731 total cases

16 hospitalized

77 deaths

4,450 recovered

Caldwell County

102 new cases

5,455 total cases

61 hospitalized

66 deaths

2,899 recovered

Alexander County

21 new cases

2,526 total cases

15 hospitalized

29 deaths

1,945 recovered

North Carolina

3,888 new cases

520,716 total cases

3,192 hospitalized

6,561 deaths

403,488 recovered

Burke County data is as of Thursday and Caldwell County data is as of Saturday.

0 comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert