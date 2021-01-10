Catawba County sees 221 more COVID-19 case Sunday

Catawba County Public Health reported 221 new COVID-19 cases Sunday and one death related to the virus.

This brings the county total to 13,100 cases and 197 deaths. Of the total cases, there are 115 hospitalizations and 10,702 recoveries.

Burke County Public Health reported 134 new COVID-19 cases Saturday, bringing the total to 7,312 cases. Of these, there are 38 hospitalizations, 88 deaths and 5,537 recoveries.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Caldwell County Health Department reported 192 new COVID-19 cases Saturday.

There are a total of 6,914 cases in Caldwell County, with 52 hospitalizations, 3,088 recoveries and 83 total deaths.

The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services reported 130 new COVID-19 cases in Alexander County on Sunday. This brings the county total to 3,058 total cases.

The department also reported 8,833 new COVID-19 cases across the state Sunday. This brings the state total to 623,188 cases, with 3,774 hospitalizations, 7,567 deaths and 487,090 recoveries.