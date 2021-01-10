 Skip to main content
Catawba County sees 221 more COVID-19 case Sunday
Catawba County Public Health reported 221 new COVID-19 cases Sunday and one death related to the virus.

This brings the county total to 13,100 cases and 197 deaths. Of the total cases, there are 115 hospitalizations and 10,702 recoveries.

Burke County Public Health reported 134 new COVID-19 cases Saturday, bringing the total to 7,312 cases. Of these, there are 38 hospitalizations, 88 deaths and 5,537 recoveries.

Caldwell County Health Department reported 192 new COVID-19 cases Saturday.

There are a total of 6,914 cases in Caldwell County, with 52 hospitalizations, 3,088 recoveries and 83 total deaths.

The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services reported 130 new COVID-19 cases in Alexander County on Sunday. This brings the county total to 3,058 total cases.

The department also reported 8,833 new COVID-19 cases across the state Sunday. This brings the state total to 623,188 cases, with 3,774 hospitalizations, 7,567 deaths and 487,090 recoveries.

Just The Facts

Catawba County

221 new cases

13,100 total cases

115 hospitalized

197 deaths

10,702 recovered

3,023 vaccinated

Burke County

134 new cases

7,312 total cases

38 hospitalized

88 deaths

5,537 recovered

1,481 vaccinated

Caldwell County

192 new cases

6,914 total cases

52 hospitalized

83 deaths

3,088 recovered

1,239 vaccinated

Alexander County

130 new cases

3,058 total cases

19 hospitalized

31 deaths

1,945 recovered

369 vaccinated

North Carolina

8,833 new cases

623,188 total cases

3,774 hospitalized

7,567 deaths

487,090 recovered

151,902 vaccinated

Caldwell County and Burke County data is as of Saturday.

