Catawba County sees 22 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday
Catawba County sees 22 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday

Catawba County Public Health reported 22 new COVID-19 cases Sunday.

This brings the county total to 17,251 cases, with 20 patients hospitalized, 16,507 recoveries and 288 total deaths related to the virus.

The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services did not have an update on COVID-19 cases Sunday.

According to the department's website, the COVID-19 dashboards will be published Monday through Saturday.

Just The Facts

Catawba County

22 new cases

17,251 total cases

20 hospitalized

288 deaths

16,507 recovered

23,165 vaccinated

Burke County

15 new cases

9,495 total cases

6 hospitalized

143 deaths

8,960 recovered

14,001 vaccinated

Caldwell County

11 new cases

8,759 total cases

17 hospitalized

137 deaths

8,248 recovered

12,804 vaccinated

Alexander County

4 new cases

3,951 total cases

10 hospitalized

84 deaths

1,945 recovered

5,156 vaccinated

North Carolina

2,207 new cases

872,176 total cases

1,179 hospitalized

11,502 deaths

819,839 recovered

1,607,586 vaccinated

Caldwell and Burke county data is as of Friday. State data is as of Saturday. Vaccination data represents people who have had at least one dose.

