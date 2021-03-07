Catawba County sees 22 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday

Catawba County Public Health reported 22 new COVID-19 cases Sunday.
Support Local Journalism
This brings the county total to 17,251 cases, with 20 patients hospitalized, 16,507 recoveries and 288 total deaths related to the virus.
The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services did not have an update on COVID-19 cases Sunday.
According to the department's website, the COVID-19 dashboards will be published Monday through Saturday.
Just The Facts
Catawba County
22 new cases
17,251 total cases
20 hospitalized
288 deaths
16,507 recovered
23,165 vaccinated
Burke County
15 new cases
9,495 total cases
6 hospitalized
143 deaths
8,960 recovered
14,001 vaccinated
Caldwell County
11 new cases
8,759 total cases
17 hospitalized
137 deaths
8,248 recovered
12,804 vaccinated
Alexander County
4 new cases
3,951 total cases
10 hospitalized
84 deaths
1,945 recovered
5,156 vaccinated
North Carolina
2,207 new cases
872,176 total cases
1,179 hospitalized
11,502 deaths
819,839 recovered
1,607,586 vaccinated
Caldwell and Burke county data is as of Friday. State data is as of Saturday. Vaccination data represents people who have had at least one dose.
Tags
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.