Catawba County sees 21 COVID-19 cases on Sunday

Catawba County Public Health reported 21 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday.
The county now has 4,671 total COVID-19 cases and 65 deaths related to the virus. Also, 39 patients are currently hospitalized while 3,784 people have recovered.
The Caldwell County Health Department also reported 21 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday. This brings the county total to 2,617 cases, with 20 hospitalizations, 1,738 recoveries, and 32 total deaths related to the virus.
North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported 2,057 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday. The state total is 276,692 cases, with 1,122 hospitalizations, 4,383 deaths, and 231,611 recoveries.
