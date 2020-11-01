 Skip to main content
Catawba County sees 21 COVID-19 cases on Sunday
CATAWBA COUNTY

Catawba County sees 21 COVID-19 cases on Sunday

Catawba County Public Health reported 21 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday.

The county now has 4,671 total COVID-19 cases and 65 deaths related to the virus. Also, 39 patients are currently hospitalized while 3,784 people have recovered.

The Caldwell County Health Department also reported 21 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday. This brings the county total to 2,617 cases, with 20 hospitalizations, 1,738 recoveries, and 32 total deaths related to the virus.

North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported 2,057 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday. The state total is 276,692 cases, with 1,122 hospitalizations, 4,383 deaths, and 231,611 recoveries.

Just The Facts

Catawba County

21 new cases

4,671 total cases

39 patients hospitalized

65 total deaths

3,784 people recovered

Caldwell County

21 new cases

2,617 total cases

20 patients hospitalized

32 total deaths

1,738 people recovered

Burke County

33 new cases

3,095 total cases

8 patients hospitalized

58 total deaths

2,580 people recovered

Alexander County

39 new cases

861 total cases

19 patients hospitalized

10 total deaths

696 people recovered

North Carolina

2,057 new cases

276,692 total cases

1,122 patients hospitalized

4,383 total deaths

231,611 people recovered

Burke County is as of Friday, Caldwell county data is as of Saturday and Alexander County data is as of Thursday.

