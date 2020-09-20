Catawba County sees 19 new COVID-19 cases

Catawba County Public Health reported 19 new COVID-19 cases Sunday.
This brings the county total to 2,993 cases, with 16 hospitalizations, 2,643 recoveries, and 52 deaths, according to the county public health website.
The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported 1,333 new COVID-19 cases statewide Sunday, for a total of 193,581.
Of the state total, there are 889 hospitalizations, 3,243 deaths, and 167,257 recoveries.
