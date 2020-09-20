 Skip to main content
Catawba County sees 19 new COVID-19 cases
Catawba County sees 19 new COVID-19 cases

Catawba County Public Health reported 19 new COVID-19 cases Sunday.

This brings the county total to 2,993 cases, with 16 hospitalizations, 2,643 recoveries, and 52 deaths, according to the county public health website.

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported 1,333 new COVID-19 cases statewide Sunday, for a total of 193,581.

Of the state total, there are 889 hospitalizations, 3,243 deaths, and 167,257 recoveries.

Just The Facts

Catawba County

10 new cases

2,993 total cases

16 patients hospitalized

52 total deaths

2,643 people recovered

Burke County

32 new cases

2,259 total cases

5 patients hospitalized

41 total deaths

1,966 people recovered

Caldwell County

12 new cases

1,607 total cases

21 patients hospitalized

28 total deaths

968 people recovered

Alexander County

17 new cases

467 total cases

4 patients hospitalized

4 total deaths

401 people recovered

North Carolina

1,333 new cases

193,581 total cases

889 patients hospitalized

3,243 total deaths

167,257 people recovered

Alexander, Burke and Caldwell counties data is as of Friday.

