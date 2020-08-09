Catawba County sees 18 more cases of COVID-19 Sunday

Catawba County reported 18 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, bringing the county total to 2,148 cases.
Of the total cases, 1,679 have recovered, 21 are currently hospitalized and 30 deaths have been reported, according to the Catawba County Public Health website.
North Carolina saw 1,452 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, bringing the state total to 136,218, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. There have been 2,168 COVID-19 related deaths in the state, and 1,109 people are hospitalized with the virus.
