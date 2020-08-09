You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Catawba County sees 18 more cases of COVID-19 Sunday
0 comments
breaking top story

Catawba County sees 18 more cases of COVID-19 Sunday

  • 0
Only $5 for 5 months

Catawba County reported 18 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, bringing the county total to 2,148 cases.

Of the total cases, 1,679 have recovered, 21 are currently hospitalized and 30 deaths have been reported, according to the Catawba County Public Health website.

North Carolina saw 1,452 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, bringing the state total to 136,218, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. There have been 2,168 COVID-19 related deaths in the state, and 1,109 people are hospitalized with the virus.

0 comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News