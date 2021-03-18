Catawba County sees 176 cases of COVID-19 over 1 week

Over the past week, Catawba County saw 176 new cases of COVID-19.

For the past seven days, an average of 25 new cases were reported each day, according to data from Catawba County Public Health. The cases put the county’s total at 17,541 as of Thursday. Of those cases, 16,909 people have recovered.

Three new deaths were reported in Catawba County since last Thursday, bringing the county’s total to 291.

There are 27 county residents hospitalized with the virus.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Burke County has reported 90 new cases of COVID-19 over the past week, putting the county total at 9,615 cases as of Thursday, according to the Burke County Health Department.

There are three county residents hospitalized with the coronavirus and 146 have died.

Caldwell County saw 51 new COVID-19 cases over seven days, putting the county total at 8,845 as of Wednesday, according to the Caldwell County Health Department.

There are 14 county residents hospitalized with the virus and 138 have died.

In Alexander County, 21 new cases were reported over the past seven days, bringing the county’s case total to 4,020. There are 10 county residents hospitalized with the virus and 84 have died.