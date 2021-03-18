 Skip to main content
Catawba County sees 176 cases of COVID-19 over 1 week
CATAWBA COUNTY

Over the past week, Catawba County saw 176 new cases of COVID-19.

For the past seven days, an average of 25 new cases were reported each day, according to data from Catawba County Public Health. The cases put the county’s total at 17,541 as of Thursday. Of those cases, 16,909 people have recovered.

Three new deaths were reported in Catawba County since last Thursday, bringing the county’s total to 291.

There are 27 county residents hospitalized with the virus.

Burke County has reported 90 new cases of COVID-19 over the past week, putting the county total at 9,615 cases as of Thursday, according to the Burke County Health Department.

There are three county residents hospitalized with the coronavirus and 146 have died.

Caldwell County saw 51 new COVID-19 cases over seven days, putting the county total at 8,845 as of Wednesday, according to the Caldwell County Health Department.

There are 14 county residents hospitalized with the virus and 138 have died.

In Alexander County, 21 new cases were reported over the past seven days, bringing the county’s case total to 4,020. There are 10 county residents hospitalized with the virus and 84 have died.

Statewide, 11,489 new cases of COVID-19 were reported over seven days, bringing North Carolina’s total to 891,314 on Thursday, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.

There are 995 people hospitalized with the virus and 11,783 people have died.

Just The Facts

Catawba County

17,541 total cases

27 hospitalized

291 deaths

16,909 recovered

30,065 vaccinated

Burke County

9,615 total cases

3 hospitalized

146 deaths

9,204 recovered

17,571 vaccinated

Caldwell County

8,845 total cases

14 hospitalized

138 deaths

8,631 recovered

15,833 vaccinated

Alexander County

4,020 total cases

10 hospitalized

84 deaths

1,945 recovered

7,141 vaccinated

North Carolina

891,314 total cases

995 hospitalized

11,783 deaths

819,839 recovered

2,216,073 vaccinated

Caldwell county data is as of Wednesday. Vaccination data represents people who have had at least one dose.

Want the vaccine?

Eligible people can make an appointment to receive the COVID-19 vaccine with Catawba County Public Health by signing up at www.CatawbaVaccine.org. Those without internet or who need help signing up can call 828-282-2002.

