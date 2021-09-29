 Skip to main content
Catawba County sees 17 more COVID-19 deaths
COVID-19

  • Updated
093021-hdr-news-vaccines-p1

Amanda McKinney of Connelly Springs receives her first COVID-19 shot from nurse Jennifer Church at Robbins Medical Park in Lenoir.

 ROBERT C. REED,RECORD

Catawba County saw 17 new COVID-19 deaths in seven days.

The deaths bring the county’s total to 396 since the pandemic began, according to Catawba County Public Health. There have been 62 Catawba County resident deaths in the past four weeks.

The county saw 402 new COVID-19 cases in the same seven-day period, from Sept. 23 through Wednesday. There have been 23,735 total confirmed cases in county residents since the pandemic began.

There were 58 Catawba County residents hospitalized with the virus as of Wednesday, according to public health.

In Catawba County, about 51 percent of the population has received one or both doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.

Statewide there have been 1,390,489 total cases reported since the beginning of the pandemic, according to NCDHHS. There are 3,010 people hospitalized with the virus.

Hospitalizations

Catawba Valley Medical Center saw a drop in COVID-19 inpatients this week, with 55 patients on Wednesday, according to the hospital’s daily update.

Of those patients, 48 were unvaccinated. There are 13 COVID-19 patients in the intensive care unit, 12 of whom are on ventilators. Two of the ICU patients on ventilators were vaccinated.

A week earlier, on Sept. 22, CVMC had 81 COVID-19 patients.

Frye Regional Medical Center had about 40 COVID-19 patients as of Wednesday, about the same as a week earlier. This week, about 86% of Frye’s COVID-19 patients are unvaccinated.

Lenoir’s Caldwell UNC Health Care hospital had 28 COVID-19 in the hospital as of Wednesday morning. Of those patients, 20 were unvaccinated. Four COVID-19 patients were in the ICU, three of whom were on ventilators.

In Burke County, Carolinas HealthCare System Blue Ridge had 36 COVID-19 patients as of Wednesday, 28 of whom were unvaccinated. The hospital system reported nine COVID-19 patients in the ICU, six of whom were on ventilators. Two ICU patients were vaccinated, one of whom was on a ventilator.

Just The Facts

Catawba County

23,735 total cases

58 hospitalized

396 deaths

19,040 recovered

80,640 vaccinated

Burke County

15,090 total cases

48 hospitalized

235 deaths

13,856 recovered

40,566 vaccinated

Caldwell County

14,047 total cases

22 hospitalized

187 deaths

13,168 recovered

36,822 vaccinated

Alexander County

6,069 total cases

11 hospitalized

119 deaths

1,945 recovered

15,372 vaccinated

North Carolina

1,390,489 total cases

3,010 hospitalized

16,444 deaths

1,297,563 recovered

6,007,4671 vaccinated

Caldwell County data is as of Sept. 27. Vaccination data represents people who have had at least one dose.

Want the vaccine?

Anyone 12 years old and older can make an appointment to receive the COVID-19 vaccine with Catawba County Public Health by signing up at www.CatawbaVaccine.org or calling 828-282-2002

