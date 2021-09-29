Catawba County sees 17 more COVID-19 deaths

Catawba County saw 17 new COVID-19 deaths in seven days.

The deaths bring the county’s total to 396 since the pandemic began, according to Catawba County Public Health. There have been 62 Catawba County resident deaths in the past four weeks.

The county saw 402 new COVID-19 cases in the same seven-day period, from Sept. 23 through Wednesday. There have been 23,735 total confirmed cases in county residents since the pandemic began.

There were 58 Catawba County residents hospitalized with the virus as of Wednesday, according to public health.

In Catawba County, about 51 percent of the population has received one or both doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.

Statewide there have been 1,390,489 total cases reported since the beginning of the pandemic, according to NCDHHS. There are 3,010 people hospitalized with the virus.

Hospitalizations

Catawba Valley Medical Center saw a drop in COVID-19 inpatients this week, with 55 patients on Wednesday, according to the hospital’s daily update.