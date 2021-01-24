Catawba County sees 140 new COVID-19 cases Sunday

Catawba County Public Health reported 140 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday.
This brings the count to 14,724 total COVID-19 cases, with 107 hospitalizations, 229 deaths and 12,967 recoveries.
The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services (NCDHHS) reported 19 new COVID-19 cases in Alexander County on Sunday. This brings the county total to 3,369 cases, with 20 hospitalizations, 61 deaths and 1,945 recoveries.
NCDHHS reported 6,096 new COVID-19 cases across the state Sunday for a total of 718,812 cases. Of these, there are 3,303 hospitalizations, 8,695 deaths and 579,573 recoveries.
Just The Facts
Catawba County
140 new cases
14,724 total cases
107 hospitalized
229 deaths
12,967 recovered
7,736 vaccinated
Burke County
91 new cases
8,165 total cases
26 hospitalized
111 deaths
6,416 recovered
3,279 vaccinated
Caldwell County
102 new cases
7,710 total cases
46 hospitalized
102 deaths
3,627 recovered
5,273 vaccinated
Alexander County
19 new cases
3,369 total cases
20 hospitalized
61 deaths
1,945 recovered
1,529 vaccinated
North Carolina
6,096 new cases
718,812 total cases
3,303 hospitalized
8,695 deaths
579,573 recovered
496,837 vaccinated
Caldwell and Burke County data is as of Friday.
Kristen Hart
