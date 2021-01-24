 Skip to main content
Catawba County sees 140 new COVID-19 cases Sunday
Catawba County Public Health reported 140 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday.

This brings the count to 14,724 total COVID-19 cases, with 107 hospitalizations, 229 deaths and 12,967 recoveries.

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services (NCDHHS) reported 19 new COVID-19 cases in Alexander County on Sunday. This brings the county total to 3,369 cases, with 20 hospitalizations, 61 deaths and 1,945 recoveries.

NCDHHS reported 6,096 new COVID-19 cases across the state Sunday for a total of 718,812 cases. Of these, there are 3,303 hospitalizations, 8,695 deaths and 579,573 recoveries.

Just The Facts

Catawba County

140 new cases

14,724 total cases

107 hospitalized

229 deaths

12,967 recovered

7,736 vaccinated

Burke County

91 new cases

8,165 total cases

26 hospitalized

111 deaths

6,416 recovered

3,279 vaccinated

Caldwell County

102 new cases

7,710 total cases

46 hospitalized

102 deaths

3,627 recovered

5,273 vaccinated

Alexander County

19 new cases

3,369 total cases

20 hospitalized

61 deaths

1,945 recovered

1,529 vaccinated

North Carolina

6,096 new cases

718,812 total cases

3,303 hospitalized

8,695 deaths

579,573 recovered

496,837 vaccinated

Caldwell and Burke County data is as of Friday.

