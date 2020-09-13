 Skip to main content
Catawba County sees 14 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday
Catawba County sees 14 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday

  Updated
Catawba County Public Health reported 14 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, bringing the total to 2,834.

Of the total, 11 are currently hospitalized and 2,546 people have recovered. No new deaths were reported Sunday, leaving the county total at 49 county residents who have died.

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported 1,194 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday. The state total is now at 184,936, with 831 hospitalizations, 3,052 deaths, and 156,652 recoveries.

Just the Facts

Catawba County

14 new cases

2,834 total cases

11 patients hospitalized

49 total deaths

2,546 people recovered

Burke County

0 new cases

2,154 total cases

8 patients hospitalized

40 total deaths

1,875 people recovered

Caldwell County

14 new cases

1,558 total cases

24 patients hospitalized

25 total deaths

953 people recovered

Alexander County

41 new cases

450 total cases

7 patients hospitalized

3 total deaths

379 people recovered

North Carolina

1,194 new cases

184,936 total cases

831 patients hospitalized

3,052 total deaths

156,652 people recovered

Burke and Caldwell counties data is as of Friday. Alexander County data is as of Thursday.

