Catawba County sees 14 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday

Catawba County Public Health reported 14 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, bringing the total to 2,834.

Of the total, 11 are currently hospitalized and 2,546 people have recovered. No new deaths were reported Sunday, leaving the county total at 49 county residents who have died.

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported 1,194 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday. The state total is now at 184,936, with 831 hospitalizations, 3,052 deaths, and 156,652 recoveries.