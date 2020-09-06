 Skip to main content
Catawba County sees 13 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday
Catawba County sees 13 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday

Catawba County Public Health reported 13 new COVID-19 cases Sunday.

That brings the county total to 2,728, according to Public Health’s website. Of these, 12 patients are hospitalized, 2,438 have recovered, and there have been 48 total deaths related to the virus.

The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services also reported 1,086 new COVID-19 cases across the state Sunday, bringing the total to 176,901.

Of the state total, 2,890 deaths have occurred, 145,884 people have recovered from the virus and 830 remain hospitalized.

Just the Facts

Catawba County

13 new cases

2,728 total cases

12 patients hospitalized

48 total deaths

2,438 people recovered

North Carolina

1,086 new cases

176,901 total cases

830 patients hospitalized

2,890 total deaths

145,884 people recovered

