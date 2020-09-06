Catawba County sees 13 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday

Catawba County Public Health reported 13 new COVID-19 cases Sunday.
That brings the county total to 2,728, according to Public Health’s website. Of these, 12 patients are hospitalized, 2,438 have recovered, and there have been 48 total deaths related to the virus.
The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services also reported 1,086 new COVID-19 cases across the state Sunday, bringing the total to 176,901.
Of the state total, 2,890 deaths have occurred, 145,884 people have recovered from the virus and 830 remain hospitalized.
