Catawba County sees 121 more cases and 2 COVID-19-related deaths Sunday

Catawba County Public Health reported two new deaths and 121 new COVID-19 cases Sunday.

This brings the county total to 7,072 cases, with 59 hospitalizations, 5,523 recoveries and 97 deaths related to the virus.

The Caldwell County Health Department reported 22 new COVID-19 cases Saturday. This brings the county total to 3,513 total cases, with 25 hospitalized, 45 deaths and 2,153 recoveries.

The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services reported 3,820 new COVID-19 cases Sunday. The statewide total is now 361,778, with 1,885 hospitalizations, 5,240 deaths and 293,555 recoveries.