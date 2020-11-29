 Skip to main content
Catawba County sees 121 more cases and 2 COVID-19-related deaths Sunday
Catawba County sees 121 more cases and 2 COVID-19-related deaths Sunday

Catawba County Public Health reported two new deaths and 121 new COVID-19 cases Sunday.

This brings the county total to 7,072 cases, with 59 hospitalizations, 5,523 recoveries and 97 deaths related to the virus.

The Caldwell County Health Department reported 22 new COVID-19 cases Saturday. This brings the county total to 3,513 total cases, with 25 hospitalized, 45 deaths and 2,153 recoveries.

The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services reported 3,820 new COVID-19 cases Sunday. The statewide total is now 361,778, with 1,885 hospitalizations, 5,240 deaths and 293,555 recoveries.

Catawba County

121 new cases

7,072 total cases

59 hospitalized

97 deaths

5,523 recovered

Burke County

86 cases

4,110 total cases

20 hospitalized

67 deaths

3,178 recovered

Caldwell County

22 new cases

3,513 total cases

25 hospitalized

45 deaths

2,153 recovered

Alexander County

1,373 total cases

27 hospitalized

13 deaths

1,053 recovered

North Carolina

3,820 new cases

361,778 total cases

1,885 hospitalized

5,240 deaths

293,555 recovered

Caldwell County Data is as of Saturday, Burke County data is as of Friday and Alexander County data is as of Thursday, Nov. 19.

