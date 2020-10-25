Catawba County sees 12 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday

Catawba County Public Health reported 12 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday.
This brings the county total to 4,228 cases, with 35 hospitalizations, 62 total deaths and 3,247 recoveries.
Caldwell County Health Department reported 10 cases on Saturday, for a total of 2,368. Of those, 16 patients remain hospitalized, 30 have died and 1,559 have recovered.
The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported 1,807 new COVID-19 cases across the state Sunday. This brings the state total to 260,099, with 1,148 hospitalizations, 4,157 total deaths and 218,541 recoveries.
