Catawba County sees 12 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday
Catawba County sees 12 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday

  • Updated
Catawba County Public Health reported 12 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday.

This brings the county total to 4,228 cases, with 35 hospitalizations, 62 total deaths and 3,247 recoveries.

Caldwell County Health Department reported 10 cases on Saturday, for a total of 2,368. Of those, 16 patients remain hospitalized, 30 have died and 1,559 have recovered.

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported 1,807 new COVID-19 cases across the state Sunday. This brings the state total to 260,099, with 1,148 hospitalizations, 4,157 total deaths and 218,541 recoveries.

Just The Facts

Catawba County

12 new cases

4,228 total cases

35 patients hospitalized

62 total deaths

3,247 people recovered

Burke County

37 new cases

2,930 total cases

5 patients hospitalized

54 total deaths

2,442 people recovered

Caldwell County

10 new cases

2,368 total cases

16 patients hospitalized

30 total deaths

1,559 people recovered

Alexander County

29 new cases

729 total cases

13 patients hospitalized

9 total deaths

555 people recovered

North Carolina

1,807 new cases

260,099 total cases

1,148 patients hospitalized

4,157 total deaths

218,541 people recovered

Caldwell County data is as of Saturday, Burke County data is as of Friday and Alexander County data is as of Thursday.

