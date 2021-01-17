 Skip to main content
Catawba County sees 111 new COVID-19 cases Sunday
  • Updated
Catawba County Public Health reported 111 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday and one death.

This brings the county total to 13,924 cases. Of these, there are 108 hospitalizations and a total of 208 deaths related to the virus.

Caldwell County Health Department reported 87 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday. This brings the county total to 7,404 cases, with 54 hospitalizations and 87 total deaths related to the virus

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services (NCDHHS) reported 38 new COVID-19 cases in Alexander County on Sunday. This brings the county total to 3,273 cases.

NCDHHS also reported 6,811 new COVID-19 cases across the state on Sunday. This brings the state total to 674,637 cases, with 3,862 hospitalizations and 8,083 total deaths.

Want the vaccine?

Eligible people can make an appointment to receive the COVID-19 vaccine with Catawba County Public Health. Call 828-695-6650 weekdays between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m.

Appointments with Catawba Valley Health System are available at 828-326-3993.

Just The Facts

Catawba County

111 new cases

13,924 total cases

108 hospitalized

208 deaths

11,694 recovered

5,136 vaccinated

Burke County

89 new cases

7,766 total cases

33 hospitalized

102 deaths

5,692 recovered

2,504 vaccinated

Caldwell County

87 new cases

7,404 total cases

54 hospitalized

87 deaths

3,378 recovered

2,960 vaccinated

Alexander County

38 new cases

3,273 total cases

19 hospitalized

42 deaths

1,945 recovered

1,020 vaccinated

North Carolina

6,811 new cases

674,637 total cases

3,862 hospitalized

8,083 deaths

521,475 recovered

282,615 vaccinated

Caldwell County data is as of Saturday. Burke County data is as of Friday.

