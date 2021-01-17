Catawba County sees 111 new COVID-19 cases Sunday

Catawba County Public Health reported 111 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday and one death.

This brings the county total to 13,924 cases. Of these, there are 108 hospitalizations and a total of 208 deaths related to the virus.

Caldwell County Health Department reported 87 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday. This brings the county total to 7,404 cases, with 54 hospitalizations and 87 total deaths related to the virus

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services (NCDHHS) reported 38 new COVID-19 cases in Alexander County on Sunday. This brings the county total to 3,273 cases.

NCDHHS also reported 6,811 new COVID-19 cases across the state on Sunday. This brings the state total to 674,637 cases, with 3,862 hospitalizations and 8,083 total deaths.

Want the vaccine?

Eligible people can make an appointment to receive the COVID-19 vaccine with Catawba County Public Health. Call 828-695-6650 weekdays between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m.

Appointments with Catawba Valley Health System are available at 828-326-3993.