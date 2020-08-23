Catawba County sees 11 more cases of COVID-19 on Sunday

Catawba County Public Health reported 11 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, bringing the total in the county to 2,507 cases.
Of the total cases, 1,903 have recovered, 15 are currently hospitalized, and 39 have died in Catawba County, according to the Public Health website.
The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported 1,472 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday. This brings the state total to 155,113 cases.
As of Sunday, 898 patients are hospitalized, 127,749 people have recovered and 2,531 deaths were reported in the state.
