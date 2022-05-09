Catawba County seeking $3.3 million grant to connect more homes to faster internet

An internet company is seeking a grant to connect about 950 homes in Catawba County to broadband internet. If approved, Catawba County would provide $100,000 in COVID-19 relief funding for the project.

Charter Communications is applying for a $3.3 million Growing Rural Economies with Access to Technology grant from the N.C. Department of Information Technology’s Broadband Infrastructure Office. If approved, the grant, along with a $1.3 million investment from Charter and $100,000 in American Rescue Plan Act money from Catawba County, would fund the expansion of broadband to underserved homes.

Charter’s plan would add 95 miles of fiber optic cable to connect 949 homes that have slow or no connection to the internet, according to information from Catawba County. There are about 7,500 households in Catawba County that have slow or no access to broadband internet.

The Catawba County Board of Commissioners approved Charter’s grant application at Monday’s meeting.

Lumen Investment, owner of CenturyLink, another internet service provider, applied for the same grant in March. The county agreed to pay $1.5 million in American Rescue Plan Act money if Lumen was approved for $4 million in grant money. Lumen would invest another $4.3 million to connect 4,354 total homes in North Carolina.

“(Charter’s) plans are complementary to the area of Lumen’s March proposal, so they’re not competing to serve the same area,” Assistant County Manager Alison Alexander said.

Together, the plans would connect at least 5,509 underserved homes to faster internet, according to Catawba County.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.