Catawba County see 45 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday
Catawba County Public Health reported 45 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, bringing the county’s total number of cases to 5,171.

Of the total cases, 51 people are currently hospitalized with the virus, 4,130 recovered and 69 people have died in the county.

Caldwell County saw 83 COVID-19 cases reported on Saturday, bringing the total cases to 2,831. Of the total cases, 19 were hospitalized, 1,864 patients recovered and 33 have died.

Statewide there were 2,094 new cases on Sunday, putting North Carolina’s total at 293,339 cases, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. There are 1,147 people hospitalized, 246,318 recovered and 4,607 people have died.

Caldwell County data is from Saturday, Alexander County data is from Friday. Burke County total cases number is from Friday and other information was taken from the county’s dashboard on Saturday.

