Catawba County schools using COVID-19 rapid tests

All three school systems in Catawba County are part of a pilot program using rapid COVID-19 tests in school.
The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services selected 17 school districts and 11 charter schools to test the use of COVID-19 rapid antigen tests in K-12 schools where in-person classes are happening, according to a press release from the state.
The tests will come from 3.1 million tests North Carolina will receive annually from the federal government, according to public health officials. The state sent the districts more than 50,000 rapid tests for the pilot program.
The tests will be used to identify staff and students who may have the virus, especially after the holiday season, the release said. Students and staff who have symptoms of COVID-19 or are close contacts of someone with the coronavirus can be tested. Parental or guardian consent is required before testing students.
The tests will be administered by a school employee trained in the testing process, most often a school nurse. Results will be reported to the health department.
If a test comes back positive, the student or staff member will be asked to follow guidelines for quarantining. If it is negative, but they still have symptoms or have been exposed, the school system will ask them to get a regular COVID-19 test or isolate.
The rapid tests will be in use in the 44 schools in Catawba County selected for the pilot programming.
Case count
Catawba County reported 128 new cases of COVID-19 and three deaths on Tuesday, according to Catawba County Public Health.
The cases put the county total at 10,390 since the pandemic began.
The latest deaths were those of one person in their 50s and two in their 70s. All were hospitalized and were not related to a congregate care facility, according to public health. The deaths put the county total at 143.
There are 90 county residents hospitalized with the virus.
Statewide there were 5,255 new confirmed cases reported on Tuesday, putting the state total at 488,902 cases, according to NCDHHS.
The number of people hospitalized with the virus rose to 3,001 and 6,291 people have died.