Catawba County schools using COVID-19 rapid tests

All three school systems in Catawba County are part of a pilot program using rapid COVID-19 tests in school.

The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services selected 17 school districts and 11 charter schools to test the use of COVID-19 rapid antigen tests in K-12 schools where in-person classes are happening, according to a press release from the state.

The tests will come from 3.1 million tests North Carolina will receive annually from the federal government, according to public health officials. The state sent the districts more than 50,000 rapid tests for the pilot program.

The tests will be used to identify staff and students who may have the virus, especially after the holiday season, the release said. Students and staff who have symptoms of COVID-19 or are close contacts of someone with the coronavirus can be tested. Parental or guardian consent is required before testing students.

The tests will be administered by a school employee trained in the testing process, most often a school nurse. Results will be reported to the health department.