Catawba County Schools teachers earn certification

NEWTON — Catawba County is celebrating as five teachers become National Board Certified. They join thousands of teachers across the United States to achieve National Board certification. Congratulations to the following NBCTs:
• Payton Blankenship, Maiden High School
• Cathy Guyer, Challenger High
• Anne-Marie Hale, Maiden High
• Adam Reinhardt, Foard High
• Megan Woods, Lyle Creek Elementary
The National Board for Professional Teaching Standards is excited to celebrate these teachers along with thousands of teachers currently pursuing board certification — seen as the profession’s mark of accomplished teaching.
These Catawba County teachers join the 2,073 teachers who became National Board Certified Teachers (NBCTs) during the last year. There are now 130,630 teachers from all 50 states who teach to the highest standards in the profession and impact culture and learning for vast numbers of students, schools, and communities.
Catawba County is also proud of the 17 teachers who renewed/ maintained their certification.
• Sara Turner, Jacobs Fork
• Amy Patterson, Snow Creek
• Jordan Justice, Foard
• Amy Hammer-Scronce, Bandys
• Valerie Cody, Foard
• Timothy Knopp, Bandys
• Heather Houston, Bunker Hill
• Lee Breen, Maiden Elementary
• Lori Deal-Flynn, St. Stephens High
• Michael Farmer, Claremont
• Stephanie Eddings, Balls Creek
• Melissa Charles, Snow Creek
• Rebecca Porter, Bunker Hill
• Laura Parker, Bandys
• Tammy Lutz, Foard
• Angela Raby, District Office
• Connie Burkett, Catawba Elementary
“Even with the pandemic and other challenges, all Americans should pause to celebrate the 2,073 new National Board Certified Teachers. They put their teaching to the test, voluntarily challenging themselves, reflecting on their practice and confirming that they are teaching to the highest standards,” said Peggy Brookins, NBCT, president and CEO of the National Board for Professional Teaching Standards.