The Catawba County Board of Education voted unanimously Monday to increase breakfast prices from $1.35 to $1.50 to cover food and labor costs.

The increase will directly affect schools that do not fall under Community Eligibility Provision or Universal Free Breakfast.

These schools include Bandys High, Challenger Early College, Fred T. Foard High, Jacobs Fork Middle, Maiden High, Mill Creek Middle and Sherrills Ford Elementary.

Under the Community Eligibility Provision, select schools qualify for free breakfast and lunch.

These schools include Catawba Elementary, Claremont Elementary, Lyle Creek Elementary, Saint Stephens Elementary, Webb Murray Elementary and Catawba Rosenwald Educational Center.

"Hopefully this increase will not impact the majority of our students," said Caren Berrier, school nutritionist from Saint Stephens High School.

Schools that are close to the Community Eligibility Provision threshold will still have the Universal Free Breakfast Program.

These schools include Arndt Midde, Balls Creek Elementary, Banoak Elementary, Blackburn Elementary, Bunker Hill High, CH Tuttle Elementary, Clyde Campbell Elementary, Maiden Elementary, Maiden Middle, Mountain View Elementary, Oxford Elementary, River Bend Middle, Saint Stephens High, Snow Creek Elementary and Startown Elementary.

"Unfortunately, we can't put everyone on there, but we tried to put as many of our schools as we could to benefit our students," Berrier said.

Currently, the cost of food alone is about $1.28, Berrier said. Neighboring districts, such as Hickory City Schools and Iredell-Statesville Schools, charge $1.50 for breakfast.