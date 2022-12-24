Catawba County Schools celebrates through giving

NEWTON — As students and staff excitedly begin their holiday break, Catawba County Schools would like to recognize the many acts of kindness both given and received this holiday season.

When we think of school, academic pursuits or athletic successes often come to mind. However, students and staff are doing much more. In this season of giving, and often unheralded, Catawba County Schools is giving back to the community that supports it throughout the year.

Here are a few highlights…

● Fred T. Foard JROTC collected over 6,000 items in their canned food drive.

● Arndt Middle School Chorus’ benefit concert raised $755 for the Humane Society of Catawba County.

● Bandys High School Varsity Voices and Choral Ensemble caroled at Carolina Oncology and PACE @Home.

● Maiden Middle School Student Council collected and donated over 200 items to the local animal shelter.

● Mill Creek Middle School students collected a truckload of winter clothing items.

● Clyde Campbell Elementary students and staff collected over 800 pairs of socks for The Salvation Army.

● Tuttle Elementary students collected items for residents at the Hickory Falls Nursing Home.

● Startown Elementary second-graders collected toiletry items and delivered them to The Corner Table.

● Maiden High School Beta Club provided over 240 treat bags for elementary students in the Backpack for Kids program.

● Jacobs Fork Middle School Jr. Beta Club collected over 175 items for their toy drive.

Several of the schools also participated in Operation Christmas Child and collected donations for the Hearts and Hope Foundation.

Catawba County Schools is also thankful for the local churches, businesses, and community members who generously donated to students this holiday season. St. Stephens High School received a $55,000 donation for its EC Department, while other CCS schools also received large monetary gifts.

Many donations were given to offset student lunch debt. Holiday luncheons were provided for staff members throughout the district, and financial and gift donations were provided to make students’ holidays brighter.

Catawba Elementary received a gift for every child spearheaded by Memory Lane Trim Shop, while Webb A. Murray Elementary received over 300 food boxes from the local Food Lion. The community fully funded Oxford Elementary’s angel tree initiative, and Maiden Elementary received donations from East Maiden Baptist Church, Apple, and the Maiden Police Department.

“All have received and given so much,” notes Superintendent Matt Stover, “all for our students, and that is what is great about this time of year…giving! We have been very blessed with our community's outpouring of love and support this year.”

Catawba County Schools System is comprised of 28 schools in five geographical attendance zones with an enrollment of approximately 15,700 students.