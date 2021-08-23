 Skip to main content
Catawba County Schools board votes to keep masks optional
Catawba County Schools board votes to keep masks optional

Masks will remain optional in Catawba County Schools after a second vote on the matter by the school board.

The board originally voted to make masks optional for the school year on July 26.

Monday, after hours of public comment for and against masks, the board voted 3 to 4 in favor of keeping masks optional.

The Catawba County Schools Board of Education's decision means face coverings are optional for teachers, students and staff.

Newton-Conover City Schools is not requiring masks in schools either. Hickory Public Schools is requiring masks this year.

This story will be updated as more information is available.

