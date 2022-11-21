Catawba County Schools archers host tournament

MAIDEN — Archery is a big deal and a growing sport in the Catawba Valley. As proof, nearly 400 elementary, middle, and high school student archers from Burke, Caldwell, and Catawba counties and from as far away as Maryland competed in the first local 10-meter archery tournament of the season in Catawba County on Nov. 11-12.

Catawba County Schools NASP (National Archery in Schools Program) hosted the two-day event at Maiden Middle School.

Startown Elementary’s three-time state championship team continued their winning ways by securing first place in the elementary division, with Balls Creek Elementary finishing in second place and Icard Elementary (Burke County) taking third place.

In the Boys’ Elementary Division, Startown Elementary archer Hunter Chapman finished in first place, while Zoey Taylor of Icard Elementary took first place in the Girls’ Elementary Division.

Maiden Middle School took first in the Middle School Team Division, while East Burke Middle School and Mill Creek Middle School were awarded second and third place, respectively.

Middle school individual winners were Kam Fulbright from Maiden Middle in first place in the Boys’ Division and Amie Humphries (East Burke Middle) taking first place in the Girls’ Division.

The High School Team winner was Maiden High School, with Christian Sylvestre (Southern Maryland Christian Academy) taking first place in the Boy’s High School Division and Elizabeth Tucker (Maiden High School) winning first place in the High School Girls’ Division.

For more information about the National Archery in Schools Program, visit naspschools.org.

For complete results of the tournament, visit nasptournaments.org.