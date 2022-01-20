Catawba County sales tax revenue jumped by $5 million in 2021

Catawba County’s revenue from sales tax grew significantly in the last fiscal year, the annual county audit and financial report showed.

Catawba County’s sales tax revenue in fiscal year 2020-21 grew 16% from the fiscal year before, Catawba County Interim Chief Financial Officer Jeanne Jarrett said in a presentation to the Catawba County Board of Commissioners on Tuesday.

The county pulled in about $46.8 million in sales tax, $5.4 million more than the year before.

“People kept spending, kept buying, so that was a good thing,” Jarrett said. “The amount we’re getting in sales tax continues to be very, very good. That’s a big jump.”

The county’s property tax revenue also increased to about $120.6 million, about $5 million more than the year before.

“They were very healthy this year. Our totals have gone up and our collection rates are very good,” she said.

Catawba County’s overall fund balance grew by $14.5 million. The county has $165.5 million in reserves as of June 30, 2021, in part because of the increase in tax revenue.