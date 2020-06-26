Catawba County’s COVID-19 total surpasses 700

Catawba County reported 35 new COVID-19 cases on Friday bringing the total to 704.
On Monday, the county reported a total of 600 COVID-19 cases. In a matter of four days, the total grew by 104. On Friday, 11 patients remained hospitalized, 13 have died, and 314 have recovered.
North Carolina’s total COVID-19 case count grew by 1,005 on Friday for a total of 58,818, according to the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services (NCDHHS) website.
One additional hospitalization was added to the state total, which is now at 892. Total deaths increased by 13 for a total of 1,303 on Friday, and NCDHHS reported on Monday that 36,921 have recovered from COVID-19 across the state.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.