Catawba County rule change allows for more apartments along N.C. 150 and other areas

Catawba County voted to allow more multifamily residential growth along several main corridors in the county, including N.C. 150 in the Sherrills Ford area.

The change comes after several developers asked about building apartments in areas where the county limits how much multifamily housing can be built, Catawba County Planning and Parks Director Chris Timberlake said at Monday’s Catawba County Board of Commissioners meeting. The county’s mixed-use corridor overlay encompasses nearly all of the land on either side of N.C. 150, as well as a few smaller areas in the northern part of the county.

In those areas, new multifamily residential developments were only allowed if the development also included an equal amount of commercial or office space, Timberlake said. If a developer wanted to build a 200-unit apartment building with 1,000-square-foot apartments, the development would also have to include 200,000 square feet of commercial space.

Demand for housing has grown in recent years, and the southeastern area of the county has seen substantial interest from developers. The commercial requirements limit developers interested in building along the corridor, Timberlake said.

The retail and office landscape also is changing. With more people buying online and working from home, there is not as much need for physical retail or office space, he said.

The opposing trends made the rules appear outdated. Timberlake proposed changing the rules to allow for more multifamily housing without the large commercial requirement. The new rules would still require multifamily developments to have some retail or commercial component, but there is no specific square footage requirement.

The board of commissioners unanimously approved the change to the rules at Monday’s meeting.

Projects in the affected areas are still required to go through an rezoning application process, which is reviewed by the county planning board and board of commissioners.

County agrees to 2 land sales

At Monday's meeting, the board of commissioners also approved the sale of two pieces of county property.

The commissioners agreed to sell an unused building downtown Newton to the city of Newton for $187,500.

The building formerly housed the Catawba County Library, then Catawba Valley Community College's cosmetology program. The 5,400-square-foot building has been empty since 2020, according to the county.

The city of Newton plans to use the building as a center to help new businesses start up in the city.

The commissioners also agreed to sell 3 acres at 6527 Alley Road in Catawba, that are vacant. Adjacent property owners Jeffrey and Heather Ingle offered $20,000. With the sale approval, the property enters a 10-day upset big period in which anyone can bid on the property.