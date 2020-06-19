Catawba County residents celebrate Juneteenth

A few dozen people gathered at the front of the Catawba County Justice Center Friday afternoon to chant and sing in celebration of Juneteenth.

The National Museum of African American History and Culture describes Juneteenth as America’s “second independence day.”

The holiday commemorates the order emancipating slaves in Texas issued on June 19, 1865, according to the museum website.

Darian Abernathy, one of the organizers of the Catawba County celebration, said she grew up celebrating Juneteenth and wanted to educate people about the celebration.

The celebration of Juneteenth this year comes at a time of national protest over systemic racism.

Kaleb Hewitt, another event organizer, said “Juneteenth is a very intricate and important part of our history.”

In terms of things that could be done locally to combat racism, Hewitt said it’s important to listen to what the black community has to say.

Jalen Johnson, who also helped put the event together, echoed the need for white people to listen to the experiences of black people and how those experiences might differ from the experiences of white people.