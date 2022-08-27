Catawba County resident receives governor's award

RALEIGH — Catawba County resident and longtime State Board of Community Colleges (SBCC) member William "Bill" McBrayer was presented The Order of the Long Leaf Pine, the most prestigious award presented by North Carolina governors. The award was presented by Joe Friday from Greenville, as part of the SBCC meeting held Aug. 19 at the Caswell Building in downtown Raleigh.

"I was happy to participate with my board colleagues in congratulating Vice-Chairman Bill McBrayer upon receiving one of the state’s highest honors," Chairman Burr Sullivan said. "Bill is a tremendous advocate for our 58 colleges and our students, and he started his own higher education career at Isothermal Community College. We are proud to serve with Bill McBrayer as we promote the bright future of our colleges."

McBrayer, who was born and raised in Forest City, attended Isothermal Community College and is a 1985 graduate of Lenoir-Rhyne University in Hickory. For the past 34 years, he has worked in the state's furniture manufacturing industry. McBrayer is in his 28th year working for Lexington Home Brands.

McBrayer was instrumental in the creation and formulation of the Catawba Valley Furniture Academy at Catawba Valley Community College. The industry-driven training program prepares students for the technical skill demands of North Carolina's modern furniture manufacturing industry. The academy serves as a model for other organizations in workforce development across the state.

McBrayer has served on the State Board of Community Colleges since 2015, serving in many leadership roles. He currently is the SBCC vice chair and chair of various other committees. His dedication to the community college system led him to visit a majority of the campuses of the "Great 58" community colleges across the state to provide support and counsel in many different capacities.

“I am deeply honored to receive this prestigious award from Governor Cooper," McBrayer said. “What made it even more special is that it was presented in front of my family and colleagues at the state board meeting. My personal motto has always been, ‘Here to Serve!’ I think we all have a calling to serve others in some capacity."

McBrayer also serves as chair of the Hickory Regional Planning Commission. He is married to wife Laura. They have two adult sons, Will and Thomas.