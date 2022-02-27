Catawba County Republican Women's Club to meet

HICKORY — The Catawba County Republican Women's Club will meet at 6 p.m. March 3 at 930 Tate Blvd., Suite 106, Hickory.
The featured speaker for the March meeting is District Court Judge Clifton Smith. He represents Catawba, Caldwell and Burke counties. Smith will be speaking about the U.S. Constitution — Amendment 14 and Amendment 2. Several members of Congress want to use a clause in Amendment 14 to make sure that Donald Trump does not run again.
The meeting is open to any Republican in the four-county area. After the speaker, the men's club will have their meeting and the CCRWC will have their business meeting. For more information, call 828-781-9182.