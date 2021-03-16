 Skip to main content
Catawba County Republican Party to hold convention
NEWTON — The Catawba County Republican Party will hold its annual county convention on Saturday, March 20, at Pin Station, 525 W A St. in Newton.

Sign-in starts at 9 a.m., and the convention will start at 9:30 a.m. The election of county party officials will be the main focus of this year's convention. County party chairman Jeff Lominac has announced that he will not re-seek the chairmanship position.

Safety precautions will be in place.

