Catawba County Republican Party to hold convention

NEWTON — The Catawba County Republican Party will hold its annual county convention on Saturday, March 20, at Pin Station, 525 W A St. in Newton.
Sign-in starts at 9 a.m., and the convention will start at 9:30 a.m. The election of county party officials will be the main focus of this year's convention. County party chairman Jeff Lominac has announced that he will not re-seek the chairmanship position.
Safety precautions will be in place.
Tags
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.