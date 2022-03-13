Catawba County Republican Party plans convention

NEWTON — The Catawba County Republican Party will host their annual party convention on March 26 at the Catawba County Museum of History, 30 N College Ave., Newton.

The convention will begin at 10 a.m. with the seating of all delegates. Photo identification is required for all delegates, and registration will begin at 9 a.m.

Anyone wishing to propose a resolution will need to email the resolution to Deric Skeen by March 16. The email address is dskeen12@charter.net .