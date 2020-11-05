Catawba County reports over 100 new cases of COVID-19

Catawba County hit a high for a single-day increase in new COVID-19 cases on Thursday with more than 100 new cases reported in one day.

Catawba County Public Health reported 106 new laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 cases on Thursday. The increase is 12 cases higher than the previous record set on October 29. This is the third time a county single-day increase high has been set in the past three weeks.

The increase puts the county at 69 new cases per day for the past seven days.

The new cases bring the county’s total to 4,986 cases since the pandemic began. There are 45 county residents hospitalized with the virus and 67 people have died.

Statewide there were 2,859 new cases on Thursday, putting North Carolina’s total at 285,661 cases, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. There are 1,193 people hospitalized and 4,548 people have died.

The state’s daily increases in cases are on the rise, as they are all over the country, Gov. Roy Cooper said in a press conference on Thursday. The state hasn’t reached a point of hospitals being overwhelmed yet, but to avoid it the state is encouraging masks and social distancing, he said.