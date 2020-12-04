 Skip to main content
Catawba County reports more than 200 new COVID-19 cases
CATAWBA COUNTY

Catawba County reached another milestone in COVID-19 numbers, with over 200 new COVID-19 cases Friday.

The 201 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported by Catawba County Public Health put the county’s total at 7,646 cases. There have been 808 new confirmed cases in the past seven days.

There was one new coronavirus-related death reported Friday, putting the county’s total at 103. 

There are 72 county residents hospitalized with the virus.

Statewide, there were 5,303 new COVID-19 cases reported Friday, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. There have been 382,534 total cases in North Carolina.

There are 2,157 people hospitalized with the virus, and 5,467 people have died.

Just The Facts

Catawba County

201 new cases

7,646 total cases

72 hospitalized

103 deaths

6,150 recovered

Burke County

23 cases

4,396 total cases

17 hospitalized

70 deaths

3,476 recovered

Caldwell County

33 new cases

3,724 total cases

25 hospitalized

50 deaths

2,258 recovered

Alexander County

31 new cases

1,731 total cases

25 hospitalized

19 deaths

1,444 recovered

North Carolina

5,303 new cases

382,534 total cases

2,157 hospitalized

5,467 deaths

315,979 recovered

Burke and Caldwell county data is as of Thursday.

