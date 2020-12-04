Catawba County reports more than 200 new COVID-19 cases

Catawba County reached another milestone in COVID-19 numbers, with over 200 new COVID-19 cases Friday.

The 201 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported by Catawba County Public Health put the county’s total at 7,646 cases. There have been 808 new confirmed cases in the past seven days.

There was one new coronavirus-related death reported Friday, putting the county’s total at 103.

There are 72 county residents hospitalized with the virus.

Statewide, there were 5,303 new COVID-19 cases reported Friday, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. There have been 382,534 total cases in North Carolina.

There are 2,157 people hospitalized with the virus, and 5,467 people have died.