Catawba County reports 52 COVID-19 cases Wednesday

Catawba County reported 52 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, according to Catawba County Public Health.
There have been 16,660 cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began. Of those cases, 15,781 are considered recovered.
There are 52 county residents hospitalized with the virus and 272 have died.
At least 17,772 Catawba County residents have received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. Of those, 10,601 people have had the second dose as well, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.
Statewide, North Carolina saw 3,167 new cases of COVID-19 reported on Wednesday, according to NCDHHS.
The state has seen 829,507 cases since the pandemic began.
There are 1,954 people hospitalized with the virus and 10,670 people have died.
Catawba County
52 new cases
16,660 total cases
52 hospitalized
272 deaths
15,781 recovered
17,772 vaccinated
Burke County
30 new cases
9,230 total cases
9 hospitalized
136 deaths
8,411 recovered
11,430 vaccinated
Caldwell County
37 new cases
8,408 total cases
26 hospitalized
127 deaths
7,348 recovered
10,896 vaccinated
Alexander County
26 new cases
3,807 total cases
10 hospitalized
76 deaths
1,945 recovered
4,293 vaccinated
North Carolina
3,167 new cases
829,507 total cases
1,954 hospitalized
10,670 deaths
765,456 recovered
1,278,185 vaccinated
Caldwell and Burke county data is as of Tuesday. Vaccination data represents people who have had at least one dose.
Want the vaccine?
Eligible people can make an appointment to receive the COVID-19 vaccine with Catawba County Public Health by signing up at www.CatawbaVaccine.org or calling 828-695-6650.
