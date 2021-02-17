Catawba County reports 52 COVID-19 cases Wednesday

Catawba County reported 52 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, according to Catawba County Public Health.

There have been 16,660 cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began. Of those cases, 15,781 are considered recovered.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

There are 52 county residents hospitalized with the virus and 272 have died.

At least 17,772 Catawba County residents have received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. Of those, 10,601 people have had the second dose as well, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.

Statewide, North Carolina saw 3,167 new cases of COVID-19 reported on Wednesday, according to NCDHHS.

The state has seen 829,507 cases since the pandemic began.

There are 1,954 people hospitalized with the virus and 10,670 people have died.