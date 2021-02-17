 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Catawba County reports 52 COVID-19 cases Wednesday
0 comments
alert top story

Catawba County reports 52 COVID-19 cases Wednesday

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Catawba County reported 52 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, according to Catawba County Public Health.

There have been 16,660 cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began. Of those cases, 15,781 are considered recovered.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

There are 52 county residents hospitalized with the virus and 272 have died.

At least 17,772 Catawba County residents have received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. Of those, 10,601 people have had the second dose as well, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.

Statewide, North Carolina saw 3,167 new cases of COVID-19 reported on Wednesday, according to NCDHHS.

The state has seen 829,507 cases since the pandemic began.

There are 1,954 people hospitalized with the virus and 10,670 people have died.

Just The Facts

Catawba County

52 new cases

16,660 total cases

52 hospitalized

272 deaths

15,781 recovered

17,772 vaccinated

Burke County

30 new cases

9,230 total cases

9 hospitalized

136 deaths

8,411 recovered

11,430 vaccinated

Caldwell County

37 new cases

8,408 total cases

26 hospitalized

127 deaths

7,348 recovered

10,896 vaccinated

Alexander County

26 new cases

3,807 total cases

10 hospitalized

76 deaths

1,945 recovered

4,293 vaccinated

North Carolina

3,167 new cases

829,507 total cases

1,954 hospitalized

10,670 deaths

765,456 recovered

1,278,185 vaccinated

Caldwell and Burke county data is as of Tuesday. Vaccination data represents people who have had at least one dose.

Want the vaccine?

Eligible people can make an appointment to receive the COVID-19 vaccine with Catawba County Public Health by signing up at www.CatawbaVaccine.org or calling 828-695-6650.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

In wake of COVID-19, renewed calls for reparations

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert