Catawba County reports 30 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday
Catawba County reported 30 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday. That brings the county total to 1,750 cases.

Eighteen people are hospitalized with the virus, 1,241 have recovered and 24 have died as of Sunday.

Not all cases of COVID-19 are tested, so this does not represent the total number of people who have or had COVID-19 in the county, according to the public health website.

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported 1,621 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday bringing the state total to 112,713. The department also reported that 1,170 patients are hospitalized, 78,707 have recovered, and 1,785 people have died statewide.

Just the numbers

Catawba County

30 new cases

1,750 total cases

18 patients hospitalized

24 total deaths

1,241 people recovered

North Carolina

1,621 new cases

112,713 total cases

1,170 patients hospitalized

1,785 total deaths

78,707 people recovered

