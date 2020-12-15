Catawba County reports 3 COVID-19 deaths

Catawba County reported 99 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, according to Catawba County Public Health.

The new cases put the county total at 9,377.

The county also reported three new COVID-19 related deaths, putting the county total at 124 since the pandemic began. There have been 18 COVID-19 deaths reported in the past seven days.

There are 90 county residents hospitalized with the virus, according to public health.

Statewide there were 5,236 new cases of the coronavirus reported on Tuesday, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. The new cases put the state total at 446,601.

There are 2,735 people hospitalized with the virus and 5,881 people have died.

In a press conference on Tuesday, NCDHHS Sec. Mandy Cohen said the state’s hospitalizations are rising at a staggering rate. There are now twice as many people hospitalized with the virus as there were a month ago, she said.

“I know we’re all getting so numb to these numbers so I'm asking you to take a moment to think about who these people are … they’re people we love,” she said.

The state is only now seeing the effect of the Thanksgiving holiday, and the Christmas holiday could be worse if people choose to travel or have large gatherings, she said.