Catawba County reports 26 new coronavirus cases; state adds antigen positives
Catawba County

Catawba County reports 26 new coronavirus cases; state adds antigen positives

  • Updated
There were 26 new coronavirus cases reported in Catawba County on Friday.

The new cases put the county total at 3,108 cases, according to Catawba County Public Health.

The county has seen about 21 new cases per day over the past seven days.

There are 15 county residents hospitalized with the coronavirus. No new deaths were reported Friday, leaving the county total at 53.

Statewide there were 1,693 new cases reported on Friday, putting the total laboratory-tested cases at 199,768, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.

On Friday, the state also added information on cases confirmed through antigen testing, which is a test for someone who is currently infected with the virus that is based on proteins in the virus rather than the virus’ genetic material being present in someone’s test. The new numbers only include people who tested negative for the typical COVID-19 test, a molecular test, but tested positive for the antigen test. No matter how many tests are done, a person only counts once, according to NCDHHS.

There have been 4,563 cases confirmed with antigen testing, putting the state’s complete COVID-19 case total at 204,331.

Reporting of antigen tests has not been as strong as molecular, which is why it wasn’t included until now, according to NCDHHS.

There are 903 people hospitalized with the virus and 3,409 people have died, now including those who tested positive with the antigen test.

Just The Facts

Catawba County

26 new cases

3,108 total cases

15 patients hospitalized

53 total deaths

2,750 people recovered

Burke County

19 new cases

2,332 total cases

10 patients hospitalized

43 total deaths

2,004 people recovered

Caldwell County

12 new cases

1,660 total cases

21 patients hospitalized

28 total deaths

991 people recovered

Alexander County

14 new cases

509 total cases

3 patients hospitalized

7 total deaths

442 people recovered

North Carolina

1,693 new cases

204,331 total cases

903 patients hospitalized

3,409 total deaths

176,422 people recovered

Burke, Caldwell and Alexander counties data is as of Thursday.

