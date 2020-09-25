Catawba County reports 26 new coronavirus cases; state adds antigen positives

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

There were 26 new coronavirus cases reported in Catawba County on Friday.

The new cases put the county total at 3,108 cases, according to Catawba County Public Health.

The county has seen about 21 new cases per day over the past seven days.

There are 15 county residents hospitalized with the coronavirus. No new deaths were reported Friday, leaving the county total at 53.

Statewide there were 1,693 new cases reported on Friday, putting the total laboratory-tested cases at 199,768, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.

On Friday, the state also added information on cases confirmed through antigen testing, which is a test for someone who is currently infected with the virus that is based on proteins in the virus rather than the virus’ genetic material being present in someone’s test. The new numbers only include people who tested negative for the typical COVID-19 test, a molecular test, but tested positive for the antigen test. No matter how many tests are done, a person only counts once, according to NCDHHS.

There have been 4,563 cases confirmed with antigen testing, putting the state’s complete COVID-19 case total at 204,331.