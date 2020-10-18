Catawba County reports 25 COVID-19 cases on Sunday

Catawba County Public Health reported 25 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday.

This brings the county total to 3,916 cases, with 24 hospitalizations, 61 deaths and 3,182 recoveries.

Caldwell County saw 25 COVID-19 cases on Saturday, bringing the total to 2,143 cases in the county. Of these, there are 11 hospitalizations, 30 deaths and 1,257 recoveries.

North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported 2,303 COVID-19 cases on Sunday.

The state total is now 246,028 cases. Of these, there are 1,129 hospitalized patients, 3,934 total deaths, and 206,471 recoveries.