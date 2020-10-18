 Skip to main content
Catawba County reports 25 COVID-19 cases on Sunday
Catawba County reports 25 COVID-19 cases on Sunday

  • Updated
Catawba County Public Health reported 25 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday.

This brings the county total to 3,916 cases, with 24 hospitalizations, 61 deaths and 3,182 recoveries.

Caldwell County saw 25 COVID-19 cases on Saturday, bringing the total to 2,143 cases in the county. Of these, there are 11 hospitalizations, 30 deaths and 1,257 recoveries.

North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported 2,303 COVID-19 cases on Sunday.

The state total is now 246,028 cases. Of these, there are 1,129 hospitalized patients, 3,934 total deaths, and 206,471 recoveries.

Just The Facts

Catawba County

25 new cases

3,916 total cases

24 patients hospitalized

61 total deaths

3,182 people recovered

Burke County

23 new cases

2,743 total cases

9 patients hospitalized

51 total deaths

2,282 people recovered

Caldwell County

25 new cases

2,143 total cases

11 patients hospitalized

30 total deaths

1,257 people recovered

Alexander County

30 new cases

655 total cases

5 patients hospitalized

9 total deaths

537 people recovered

North Carolina

2,303 new cases

246,028 total cases

1,129 patients hospitalized

3,934 total deaths

206,471 people recovered

Alexander County data is as of Friday, Caldwell County data is as of Saturday and Burke County data is as of Thursday.

