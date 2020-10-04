Catawba County reports 24 COVID-19 cases on Sunday

Catawba County Public Health reported 24 new COVID-19 cases Sunday.

This brings the county total to 3,349, with 22 hospitalizations, 55 deaths and 2,892 recoveries, according to the county website.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The Caldwell County Health Department reported 25 new COVID-19 cases Saturday for a total of 1,786 cases. Of these, 15 patients are hospitalized, 1,085 have recovered and 29 have died.

The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services reported 610 new COVID-19 cases Saturday, bringing the state total to 217,496.

Of the state total, 907 patients are hospitalized, 184,422 have recovered and 3,634 have died.