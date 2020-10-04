 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Catawba County reports 24 COVID-19 cases on Sunday
0 comments
top story

Catawba County reports 24 COVID-19 cases on Sunday

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Catawba County Public Health reported 24 new COVID-19 cases Sunday.

This brings the county total to 3,349, with 22 hospitalizations, 55 deaths and 2,892 recoveries, according to the county website.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The Caldwell County Health Department reported 25 new COVID-19 cases Saturday for a total of 1,786 cases. Of these, 15 patients are hospitalized, 1,085 have recovered and 29 have died.

The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services reported 610 new COVID-19 cases Saturday, bringing the state total to 217,496.

Of the state total, 907 patients are hospitalized, 184,422 have recovered and 3,634 have died.

Just The Facts

Catawba County

24 new cases

3,349 total cases

22 patients hospitalized

55 total deaths

2,892 people recovered

Burke County

27 new cases

2,478 total cases

8 patients hospitalized

47 total deaths

2,100 people recovered

Caldwell County

25 new cases

1,786 total cases

15 patients hospitalized

29 total deaths

1,085 people recovered

Alexander County

16 new cases

543 total cases

4 patients hospitalized

8 total deaths

443 people recovered

North Carolina

610 new cases

217,496 total cases

907 patients hospitalized

3,634 total deaths

184,422 people recovered

Caldwell County data is as of Saturday. Burke and Alexander counties data is as of Friday.

0 comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert