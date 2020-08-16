You have permission to edit this article.
Catawba County reports 23 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday
Catawba County Public Health reported 23 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, bringing the total to 2,324 cases.

Of the total cases, 1,772 have recovered, 16 are currently hospitalized and 33 have died from the virus.

The NC Department of Health and Human Services reported 1,246 new cases in the state with a total of 144,952 cases.

At least 1,032 people are currently hospitalized with the virus, 116,969 are presumed to be recovered and 2,347 have died in the state.

